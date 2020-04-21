You Can Still Get Your Pet Groomed In Malta, Superintendent Of Public Health Confirms

Vanity has seen the public grow more and more concerned about COVID-19 shutting down hairdressers and other beauty salons. However, our furry friends were given a stroke of luck with Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci now confirmed that pet grooming has been allowed to remain open during this period.

People who reached out to Lovin Malta were unsure whether they could their take their pets to be cleaned up. However, Gauci explained during today’s press conference that pet grooming had never been placed under closures. Much like pet stores, they have been allowed to remain open.

Social distancing measures, she said, should be respected.

Animal sanctuaries have not been forgotten. They’ve been hit hard by closures. However, the Animal Welfare Fund has been given a €30,000 boost to help address cost issues.

Gauci has suggested that some measures could be lifted if Malta’s R-factor drops below 1. Malta’s R0 factor, which is the number of people each infected person passes on the virus to, is well below the global average and now stands at 1.1.

Malta currently has 290 active cases after 24 more people recovered.

