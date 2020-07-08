د . إAEDSRر . س

You Can Now Travel To Sicily From Malta For A Day Trip For Just €33

As Maltese travellers begin to venture forth once more, an incredible offer has been rolled out to get you visiting one of the most compelling day holidays in the Mediterranean.

You can hit up Sicily for a day trip for just €33 with Virtu Ferries new deal – not bad for a chill Saturday.

The company said they were rolling out the great offer due to the “overwhelming response” they received after reopening the catamaran to Sicily following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer sees an almost 80% reduction in the price, 

The ticket covers both your trip to Sicily as well as the return trip.

It doesn’t cover an additional vehicle, which can be added for €138 per vehicle. However, at €33 per head, this is the perfect quick getaway for anyone looking for a beautiful change of scenery, or who wants to hit up the Sicilian markets, shops and eateries.

Aside from the day trip offer, they’ve also rolled out special offers for the months of July and August.

Tag someone who needs to take you to Sicily asap!

