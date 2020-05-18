د . إAEDSRر . س

You Can Be Six People In Public As Of Friday After Government Lifts Some COVID-19 Measures

The number of people who can gather in public has increased to six as of Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Fearne’s announcement came just moments after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that several COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on Friday.

The news also applies to sports activities, with athletes now allowed to train in groups of six. Meanwhile, the restrictions on funerals and burials will be lifted and a limited ceremony at the church will now be allowed.

Public pools will also be opened.

Malta’s restaurants, hair salons, and beauticians will be allowed to reopen on Friday but will be subject to strict measures.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

