You Can Get Up To €2,000 If You Postponed Your Wedding Because Of COVID-19

Couples who postponed their wedding plans because of COVID-19 will be able to pocket up to €2,000 to cover any costs they might have incurred.

Malta’s wedding season was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, with hundreds of couples postponing their special day. Some carried on and got married anyway, but it seems that postponements will continue, with social distancing measures and 75 person limit on events putting plans on the back burner.

Now, as part of measures to aid Malta’s COVID economic recovery, Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that they’ll be able to make back some deposits lost.

The fee is predicted to cost up to €2 million. Identity Malta had already waived its fees for the registration of new marriage dates, which usually cost between €25 and €100, due to the current extraordinary circumstances.

