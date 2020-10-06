You Can Finally Renew Your Driver’s Licence As Transport Malta’s Systems Return Following Two-Week Cyber Attack

Transport Malta’s systems are up and running once again, almost two weeks after a mysterious overnight cyberattack led to the suspension of some key services.

After apologising for the inconvenience caused, and pledging to have its services restored as soon as possible, it took 12 days for Transport Malta to restore its vehicles and driving licenses to computerised systems.

That means people can finally apply for registrations and renew their licenses with the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Unit in Lija now open for business.

The attack, which occurred on the evening of 25th September, led to technical problems and downtime on services with no temporary solutions while the services remain suspended.

Lovin Malta was informed that Transport Malta was advising its clients who had expired licenses not to drive until the situation was sorted.

A magisterial inquiry was launched to figure out where the attack came from with no indication as of yet as to who the masterminds behind the attack were.

Tag someone who needs to know this