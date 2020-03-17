‘You Are Our Pride’: Lidl To Give Employees A €100 Voucher As Sign of Gratitude For Professionalism Shown During These Delicate Times

Lidl will be handing out its an entire workforce a €100 voucher to thank them for their commitment and professionalism during these delicate moments as Malta deals with the COVID-19 crisis.

In an e-mail addressed to all employees, Lidl said:

“Your job is no longer just a matter of doing your daily duties, but an act of responsibility towards the community.”

In a gesture of gratitude, the €100 is on top of any vouchers already allocated for Easter.

“I know that each of us is accustomed to facing challenges with great determination, but this time, you are exceeding all expectations. You are our pride and we are all proud of you,” they wrote.

With the encouragement of nation-wide social distancing and the announcement of mass closures of public spaces and establishments, supermarkets have experienced a huge surge of panic buying as people rush to stockpile for the foreseeable future.

And as Malta takes on more measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, supermarkets and their employees play a crucial role in providing service for the well-being of the people.