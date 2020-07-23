You Are Invited To Join These Two Epic Maltese Athletes Running 190km Around Malta’s Coast

This Saturday, July 25th, Hospitality Consultant Claudio Camilleri and CEO Patrick Tabone will be running a 190km track around the entire Maltese and Gozitan coast to raise money for young refugees’ education – and they are inviting you to join them for part of it.

“An extreme run like this only makes sense if we manage to raise lots of money and

positively impact people’s lives, so please, if you haven’t done so already, make a donation,” Patrick Tabone said in a passionate statement.

The athletes are encouraging fellow runners and families to join them along the way and help boost their morale and cheer them on.

Those wishing to support this cause and run the last five kilometres with Claudio and Patrick can do so by following their exact location on the website www.1run.mt, and then meeting them at the end of Ta’ Xbiex gardens at this location.

Meanwhile, families and their children who would like to highlight the importance of access to education for all by running the last kilometre with them can join them at this location.