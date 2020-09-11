Yorgen Fenech’s Wife Says She Was Visiting A Medical Professional, And Not Edward Zammit Lewis

Yorgen Fenech’s wife has outright denied Jason Azzopardi’s claim that she visited Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis in Lija on the morning of 25th February.

In a statement issued on behalf of the murder suspect’s family, Marlene Fenech said she actually had an appointment with a medical professional on the day.

“Dr. Jason Azzopardi’s declaration is an outright lie and an invasion of privacy,” the statement read. “Shadow Minister Jason Azzopardi should know better than to use personal attacks aimed at Yorgen Fenech’s family to advance his own political agenda.”

“It is deplorable that a Member of Parliament uses an appointment with a Medical Professional to make personal attacks and score cheap political points.”

“It should be highlighted that perhaps Dr Jason Azzopardi’s fertile imagination would be better placed to ensure that the Rule of Law is defended, the presumption of innocence is protected and a fair trial is safeguarded rather than reducing himself to immature social media posts fuelled by misinformation and madness.”

Earlier today, Azzopardi published a photo of a car parked outside the Lija church, claiming it was parked there by Marlene Fenech between 7:30am and 8:37am ahead of a visit to Zammit Lewis’ home.

Zammit Lewis himself has also denied the accusation, describing it as nothing more than a figment of Azzopardi’s imagination.

“His completely false allegations comes in the wake of a series of false statements that we’ve now all grown used to,” he said. “No systematic attack on my personality or character will stop me from carrying out my ministerial duties.”

Azzopardi’s allegation comes a few days after Times of Malta revealed that Fenech and Zammit Lewis shared around 700 messages between January 2019 and October 2019.

Earlier today, Fenech’s lawyers also filed a court application against a number of Facebook posts by Azzopardi, which the murder suspect claimed are prejudicing his rights to the presumption of innocence.