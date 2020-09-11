Yorgen Fenech’s Wife And A Parked Car: Justice Minister Hit By New Claim From Caruana Galizia Family Lawyer

Jason Azzopardi, also a Nationalist MP, today published a photo of a car parked outside the Lija parish church. He said the car belonged to Yorgen Fenech’s wife Marlene and the photo was taken on 25th February, between 7:30am and 8:37am.

Only a few days after revelations that he shared hundreds of messages with Yorgen Fenech last year, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has been hit with a fresh accusation by the man representing Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family in court.

“The car’s owner got out and walked for a few minutes to meet a family friend,” he said. “You might wonder what was wrong, but the vehicle’s owner was Yorgen Fenech’s wife Marlene and she got out of the car to visit the family home of the Justice Minister, at a time when developments were ongoing in Maltese and French courts, so I think it is our interest to know.”

Zammit Lewis categorically denied the accusation, describing it as nothing more than a figment of Azzopardi’s imagination.

“His completely false allegations comes in the wake of a series of false statements that we’ve now all grown used to,” he said. “No systematic attack on my personality or character will stop me from carrying out my ministerial duties.”

Earlier this week, Times of Malta revealed that Fenech and Zammit Lewis shared around 700 messages between January 2019 and October 2019.

Fenech was arrested over Caruana Galizia’s murder in November 2019, a year after he was revealed to be the owner of 17 Black, a Dubai-based company linked to major corruption scandals in Malta’s government.

The contents of the WhatsApp group were lifted off Fenech’s phone by Europol, who were handed the device immediately after Fenech’s arrest in November 2019. They will be exhibited in court when experts are called to testify in October.

“I had ceased all contact with Yorgen Fenech well before he was implicated in the assassination of Ms Daphne Caruana Galizia and this remains the case till today,” Zammit Lewis said.

However, Zammit Lewis insisted back in July that there was no relationship between the pair, claiming he only got to know him when serving as Tourism Minister.