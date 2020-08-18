Yorgen Fenech’s First Reaction To Keith Schembri Letters: ‘If I Go Down, I’m Taking Everyone With Me’

It’s becoming more and more clear that Keith Schembri passed on documents potentially detailing a frame-up plot over to Yorgen Fenech. However, in court earlier today, their doctor-turned-messenger Adrian Vella revealed Fenech’s reaction to receiving the letter.

“If I’m going down, I am taking everyone with me,” Fenech had said.

Adrian Vella revealed the new detail in today’s sitting of the police’s case against Fenech following questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi. Vella said he handed over the documents to Fenech at his Portomaso apartment after collecting them from Keith Schembri’s home in Mellieha.

Schembri has denied passing on the letters, but Vella insisted he was lying when asked by the magistrate.

Under further questioning, Vella also revealed that while he was at Fenech’s apartment, Schembri called him up to speak to Fenech. Vella said he was unsure what they spoke about, but suggested it was over the documents.

The documents are believed to form part of an alleged plot to frame Chris Cardona for the crime. The frame-up letters are full of edits and scribbles from Fenech, and have been published by Lovin Malta in two parts.

Vella confirmed that Fenech was immediately taking down notes when he was handed the documents. When handed copies of the frame-up letters, Vella confirmed that there was Fenech’s handwriting. However, he said he cannot be sure if these were the documents given to him.

Beyond the murder, Fenech has been linked to corruption scandals within the highest levels of government. He is a major shareholder in the controversial Electrogas deal and the owner of 17 Black, the offshore company listed as the target client of Schembri and Konrad Mizzi’s Panama accounts.

More recently, 17 Black was found to be at the centre of a dubious deal involving the purchase of a Montenegro wind farm by Malta’s state-owned Enemalta plc.

Recent reports by Reuters and Times of Malta uncovered that the Maltese government had agreed to pay out €10.3 million for a Montenegro wind farm that had just been bought for €2.9 million two weeks prior.

According to Reuters and the Daphne Caruana Galizia foundation, the other company linked to deal, Cifidex, is connected to Turab Musayev, a former Electrogas director.

What do you make of Fenech’s reaction? Comment bleow