Yorgen Fenech’s Family Asks Police To Investigate Mobile Leaks And ‘Concerted Effort’ To Prejudice Trial

Yorgen Fenech’s family are demanding the police commissioner open up an investigation into leaks from the phone and other electronic devices belonging to the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case.

“[Individuals] seem to be solely interested in tarnishing reputations and thwarting perceptions,” the family said in a statement.

This comes following the reveal of a treasure trove of WhatsApp messages between Fenech and the highest officials in the country, including former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, former PM chief of staff Keith Schembri, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, PN Leader Adrian Delia, and former PN Head of Media Pierre Portelli.

Fenech’s phone was handed over to Europol soon after his arrest in November 2019.

“First of all, it must be said that a copy of Yorgen’s mobile phone lies exclusively with the Maltese Police and in the Magisterial Inquiry which is currently at the Maltese Attorney General’s Office.”

“It must also be said that in the past week it appears that Yorgen’s mobile phone was used to make phone calls to other mobile numbers, this while the phone is supposedly preserved at the police.”

“Without questioning the integrity of the mobile phone evidence, it is deplorable that the individuals charged with the administration of justice and the protection of fundamental human rights are being careless with the preservation of evidence in their possession and allowing such evidence to leak causing irreparable harm to fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals including Yorgen’s fair trial rights.”

“It is deplorable that these groups or individuals who should be most concerned about the rule of law and protection of fundamental human rights, seem to be solely interested in tarnishing reputations and thwarting perceptions.”

“It cannot be overstated that Yorgen has and is denying the charges made by police about his role in the crime, and reserves his right to institute any legal redress to counter any assault on his fundamental human rights and the presumption of innocence.”

“The Fenech family calls on the Commissioner of Police Angelo Gafa to criminally investigate these leaks including any public officials who communicated any document or fact, entrusted or known to them by reason of their office and which is to be kept secret.”

Schembri, along with former OPM official Kenneth Camilleri, remain under investigation over their links to the murder. Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been interrogated under caution.

Fenech has claimed that Schembri was the actual mastermind of the plot, while Muscat was one of three people who knew of the plan after the fact.

