Yorgen Fenech’s Contempt Complaint Over Investigation In Recordings Leak Thrown Out Of Court

Yorgen Fenech’s contempt complaint over a request to investigate leaked recordings of secretly recorded conversations between Melvin Theuma and Johann Cremona has been thrown out by the courts.

The Attorney General launched the request after fresh snippets of the recordings were released on Reddit by an anonymous user. The recordings are five, 20-second excerpts of tapes played behind closed doors in the court.

Fenech’s legal team argued that the prosecution had failed to look into “far more serious allegations”, insisting that the AG used “ “offensive or insulting” language in the request.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello, who has ordered a police investigation into the leak, said that it found no such terms.

The recordings focus on conversations between Melvin Theuma and Johann Cremona, a business partner of Fenech. Theuma has told the court several times that he would visit Cremona almost daily to confide in him over the case and unload the significant pressure he felt after the murder took place.

The tapes, which are 20 minutes to 45 minutes long, were only found recently due to a software issue. A court-appointed expert has revealed there are more than what has been presented so far.

Secret recordings played in court have revealed that Cremona was the one to inform Fenech of Theuma’s secret tapes. Meanwhile, Theuma has testified that Cremona was the one to set up several infamous meetings with former OPM Security Guard Kenneth ‘From Castille’ Camilleri.

Cremona has confirmed he set up the meetings but insists he was just a bystander.

It’s impossible to understand the entire context of lengthy conversations with short snippets. However, they imply the potential involvement of former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar in the leak of information on the investigation.

