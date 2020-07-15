Yorgen Fenech’s Bid To Defy Cabinet’s Presidential Pardon Block Shot Down Over Technicality

Yorgen Fenech’s bid to challenge Cabinet’s decision to deny him a presidential pardon was shot down in court today because essential documents were not submitted.

In order to file an action against the state or public authority, a judicial letter or protest is a prerequisite for judicial review. However, the respondents’ lawyers pointed out that none of these were submitted, and so the Court declared the action null.

Fenech, who is the prime suspect of the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, sought to obtain a presidential pardon in exchange for facts about former OPM Chief of Staff Kieth Schembri.

According to the Times of Malta, Fenech accused Schembri of acting maliciously to prevent him from disclosing any compromising facts.

He also alleged that his rights were breached and the investigation was compromised because his pardon request was to be decided by the Prime Minister who “selected, appointed and defended” his Chief of Staff for many years.

Tag someone who needs to know this