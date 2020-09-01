Yorgen Fenech’s Bail Request Shot Down By Maltese Court

Yorgen Fenech’s fresh bail request has been rejected by a Magistrate’s courts.

In a sitting this afternoon, Magistrate Rachel Montebello dismissed the claims put forward by Fenech’s defence team, insisting that fears that Fenech could abscond still existed.

She also said there will also be no guarantees that he would tamper with evidence or testimonies, give the evidence of collusion with third-parties.

Montebello also insisted that bail would create public disorder given the severity of the crime.

Yesterday, defence lawyer Charles Mercieca went on a fiery rant on how his client’s fundamental rights were being breached.

He said the burden of proof rested on the prosecution and not the defence and referenced the recent release on bail of the two men charged with murdering Lassana Cisse, as well as the case of Meinard Calleja, a convicted drug trafficker.

Mercieca said there is no evidence that Fenech was going to escape from Malta – even if he was arrested aboard his yacht a little less than a week after state witness Melvin Theuma was arrested and granted a pardon for evidence in the murder.

Montebello went on a lengthy decree to highlight the reasons why she was rejecting bail.

What do you think of the decision? Comment below