Yorgen Fenech Was Told 2017 ‘Snap’ Election Would Be Called Six Months Earlier, Inspector Kurt Zahra Reveals

Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, knew by December 2016 that a general election was going to be called in early 2017, Inspector Kurt Zahra has revealed.

Speaking in the public inquiry into the murder following questioning by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Zahra said that Fenech told investigators while he was being interrogated that he knew of the election months in advance.

The general election was announced on 1st May 2017 by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat with the Labour Party eventually winning the election by record margins on 3rd June 2017.

Azzopardi, who repeated the claims in parliament, has long suggested that the election was not called because of the Egrant allegations, as has long been suggested.

“Joseph Muscat’s decision to call a snap election in 2017 was a corrupt decision, if not one which was smeared with blood,” Azzopardi said in Parliament. “He knew that he was going to be exposed by Daphne Caruana Galizia, he knew there was a plot to kill her, and he definitely wanted to get the election out of the way before her murder.”

Court sittings have also revealed that the murder was planned around the general election, with Fenech sealing the deal on the very day the Labour Party won.

