Yorgen Fenech Warns Jason Azzopardi Posts Are Denying Him Right To Fair Hearing

Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, has issued a warning that social media posts from parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi are denying his right to a fair hearing.

In a 13-point judicial letter, Fenech and his legal team pointed to a recent social media post from Azzopardi, where he claimed Fenech’s wife, Marlene, was holding a private meeting with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.

Fenech’s wife was actually visiting a medical professional and not Zammit Lewis, Fenech said. Azzopardi, who they noted also serves as an MP and Shadow Minister for Justice, “should know that a number of professionals operate in Lija”.

Fenech and his team claim that Azzopardi is issuing declarations with the solitary goal of damaging his reputation while the compilation of evidence is ongoing. They say that Azzopardi must realise the importance of his delicate role when making public declarations that relate to Fenech.

“He does not seem to want to understand the difference between one role and another and their individual responsibilities, so that he is creating a real danger to a fair hearing,” they said.

In response to the initial denial, Azzopardi noted that the Fenech family doctor was Adrian Vella, who has told police that he passed a letter from Keith Schembri to Yorgen Fenech after the latter’s arrest for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia last year.

There was no reference to who Fenech’s wife actually met in the judicial letter.

Azzopardi’s allegation came a few days after Times of Malta revealed that Fenech and Zammit Lewis shared around 700 messages between January 2019 and October 2019.