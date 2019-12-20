Yorgen Fenech Slams Keith Arnaud’s ‘Amateurish’ Investigation In Fresh Constitutional Application

Lead Inspector Keith Arnaud’s investigation into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the role Prime Minister’s Former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri played has been described as “careless, approximative if not amateurish” by Yorgen Fenech in a fresh constitutional application.

The application focuses on Arnaud testimony during the compilation of evidence against Fenech, who has been charged with conspiracy to assassinate the journalist.

During the sitting, Arnaud revealed that they could not locate Schembri’s mobile phone, who had claimed he lost it the day of his arrest.

Meanwhile, Arnaud said he was unaware of the “ almost intimate friendship between Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri”, Fenech’s lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri said in the application.

Arnaud has also said that he was not aware of Schembri’s late-night visit to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat hours before his arrest.

Fenech has requested that this statement be included in the compilation of evidence, which would allow him to testify on the claims being made.

The compilation of evidence continues on Monday 23rd December at 10am.