Yorgen Fenech Sittings Will Continue Online After Court Shoots Down COVID-19 Claims During Denied Bail Request

The case against Yorgen Fenech, the businessman charged in connection to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, will continue online, the courts have declared after shooting down claims that COVID-19 in prison puts his life at risk.

The accused has been arrested last November and was charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, to which he pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, his lawyers filed an urgent request for bail arguing that measures taken to mitigate the risk of the virus infecting the prison, such as the limit of visitors, is deprivation of his freedom.

His lawyer also noted Fenech was subject to “inhuman and degrading” treatment in prison, and previously requested bail on this basis.

The courts argued restrictions on the Corradino Correctional Facility were “justifiable” in relation to other national lockdown measures, such as the closure of the courts, amid the pandemic.

The courts also believe that the risk of tampering with evidence remain, while Fenech could still flee due to his contacts abroad and financial means.

However, they are seeking to set up legal arrangements to continue court proceedings against Fenech, and are looking into resume proceedings virtually.

The Chamber of Advocates has already published proposals as to how sittings can continue.