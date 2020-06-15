‘Yorgen Fenech Sent Me Photo Of Chris Cardona And Daphne Killer’s Middleman’, Johann Cremona Tells The Court

Yorgen Fenech was the one to pass on a photo of the man who allegedly facilitated a financial relationship between Labour Party Deputy Leader and the suspected triggerman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination Alfred Degiorgio, crucial witness Johann Cremona has told the court.

“Melvin Theuma was the first one to tell me about the involvement of Chris Cardona and lawyer David Gatt. But it was Fenech who sent me a photo of the man, telling me ’this is the middleman between Cardona and Alfred Degiorgio’,” Cremona, who is Fenech business partner and a confidante of state witness Melvin Theuma, said.

Anthony ‘Il-Biglee’ Chetcuti was named in court as the potential middleman “whose name starts with ‘B’” during lawyer Jason Azzopardi’s questioning of state witness Melvin Theuma over an alleged €350,000 fee for the murder revealed in secret recordings.

Cardona has confirmed his friendship with Chetcuti to Lovin Malta.

Today, Cremona also confirmed that Theuma had said that he met with Mario Degiorgio (Alfred’s brother) to meet up with a Cardona associate. Theuma had said this meeting was set to procure a medical marijuana license for the Degiorgios.

“He also told me that David Gatt said that if after getting bail they (the Degiorgios) didn’t leave them in peace, Cardona would kill them,” Cremona said.

He was also asked about the burner phone in Degiorgio’s possession which had Cardona’s number on it. However, he refused to answer in open court and will respond in a closed sitting.

Cardona’s name has continuously come up during the case with details of his relationship with Alfred Degiorgio that included burner phones, family jobs, and marijuana procurement emerging.

He has vehemently denied the allegations made against him, saying the information was fed to Theuma as part of an “evil and malignant” plot to frame him for Caruana Galizia’s murder. He warned that his resignation as Deputy Party Leader would only make allegations more believable.

Theuma revealed another link between the Degiorgios and Cardona. He claimed that Alfred’s brother, Mario once mentioned David Gatt, who sent a message that if the Degiorgios pinned the blame on Cardona, he would kill them.

