Yorgen Fenech Is Back In Court Tomorrow At 10am With Middleman’s Secret Recordings Set To Continue

Malta’s courts are slowly opening its doors with the case against Yorgen Fenech in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia finally set to continue tomorrow at 10am.

Fresh details are expected to emerge with more of middleman Melvin Theuma’s secret recordings to be played to the court. The Times of Malta has also quoted sources as saying that police investigator Kurt Zahra will also give testimony. He will exhibit a copy of Fenech’s statement to investigators after his arrest in November 2019.

The tapes were discovered in an evidence box Theuma had prepared before his eventual arrest. The box also included an image of Theuma with former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri at Castille along with hours of collected recordings. A handwritten letter by Theuma linking Schembri to the crime was also discovered.

Each recording has uncovered chilling details with the pair discussing leaked information from former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta and Schembri along with the inner working on Malta’s ruling elite, most notably former Prime Minister Joseph ‘Ix-Xih’ Muscat.

Recordings make it clear that Theuma and Fenech were also well aware that Vince Muscat, one of the men charged with carrying out the murder, was willing to speak in exchange for a pardon. The role of Muscat’s former security guard Kenneth Camilleri is still somewhat of a mystery.

Other details of previously unsolved murders have also been revealed.

Malta’s courts were shut down just as Schembri was set to face cross-examination in the Fenech case. He was set to testify on 23rd March along with Johann Cremona, a link between Theuma and Fenech who knew about the assassination. It remains to be seen when the pair will be called to testify.

There are major allegations over Schembri and Muscat’s relationship with Fenech, with serious question marks over their potential involvement still hanging over the pair. The three shared a secret Whatsapp group.

Schembri remains firmly under investigation over his potential involvement according to the acting Police Commissioner.

Lovin Malta will be covering the sitting live at 10am.

