Yorgen Fenech Hunger Strike Due To Addition Of Prisoners To Dorm, Correctional Agency Says

The Correctional Services Agency has released a statement on the reasons behind Yorgen Fenech’s hunger strike, stating that it was in response to the placing of two new prisoners in the same dorm.

In response to this, Yorgen Fenech and two other prisoners from the same dorm have gone on hunger strike, Correctional Services Agency said.

“The specific reasons given to the prison officials was that the prisoners didn’t want new prisoners, that happened to be foreign, in the same division as theirs,” they said. The three men remain on hunger strike at the time of publishing.

Fenech’s lawyers denied such claims and said that the hunger strike was in reaction to the conditions Fenech had been living in, alongside a loss of privilege, such as regular meetings with his family.

“The system of privileges that these prisoners have in this division is the same as every other prisoner,” the agency said. “The privileges are given or taken according to the behaviour and actions of these prisoners in the best interest of the prison.”

The hunger strike started yesterday afternoon, and the prisoners involved will be monitored by doctors on a regular basis, getting their blood checked every six hours.

Hunger strikes are relatively common inside the prison, with a standard procedure undertaken, including the removal of all food goods from a prisoners room as well as the removal of their visitation rights, occurring once the action is announced.

