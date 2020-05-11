Yorgen Fenech Files Case Against Charmaine Gauci… Then Thanks Her ‘On Behalf Of The Public’ 

Ahead of her daily press briefing, Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci had to testify in court as part of a constitutional case instituted by Yorgen Fenech, the man charged with conspiring to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Fenech recently filed a constitutional case against Prof. Gauci, arguing that the indefinite suspension of court proceedings is breaching his human rights.

ONE News reported that Prof. Gauci testified in court this morning, stating that the health restrictions grant judges and magistrates the discretion to preside over cases they deem urgent or in the public interest.

Through his new lawyer Charles Mercieca, Fenech reportedly used the occasion to thank Prof. Gauci “on behalf of the Maltese public” for her work combating the COVD-19 pandemic.

However, State Advocate Victoria Buttigieg retorted that by filing a case against her, Fenech was clearly “attacking” Prof. Gauci’s work.

What do you make of this latest development?