Yorgen Fenech Ended Hunger Strike Shortly After It Began

Yorgen Fenech, murder suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case, ended his hunger strike shortly after he started it six days ago.

Fenech and two other prisoners had initiated a hunger strike, one of the main forms of protest within Malta’s Corradino Correctional Facility, as he complained about overcrowding in his dormitory. It came after two new prisoners were added to his dormitory.

The hunger strike ended after the Prison Director spoke to the men in the dormitory who were refusing to eat, after which they decided as a group to end their strike.

“The specific reasons given to the prison officials was that the prisoners didn’t want new prisoners, that happened to be foreign, in the same division as theirs,” the Correctional Services Agency had said last Friday shortly after the strike was first announced.

However, the strike was called off shortly after the issue was brought to light.

Cover photo left: Newsbook

