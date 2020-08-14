Yorgen Fenech Begins Hunger Strike After Two Black Men Placed In His Dorm

Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech has started a hunger strike while in Corradino Correctional Facility after two other prisoners who happen to be black were placed in his dormitory, prison sources told Lovin Malta.

The addition of these men to his personal quarters led Fenech, who is believed to have masterminded the assassination of the Maltese journalist, led to Fenech announcing he will not be eating any longer as a protest.

However, Fenech’s lawyers have strongly denied these claims, saying that his protest is part of a collective action involving at least four other prisoners in light of deteriorating conditions inside the prison.

He will now be monitored by a prison doctor for certain parameters, such as blood sugar level as well as blood pressure. If Fenech begins to show signs of severe fatigue or depleted energy levels, he may be tied up and fed intravenously, though this method is kept as a last resort.

