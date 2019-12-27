Yorgen Fenech Attended Muscat’s Girgenti Birthday Party And Gifted Him One Of The World’s Most Expensive Wines

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder suspect Yorgen Fenech was one of the guests of honour at Joseph Muscat’s birthday party held at his official residence Girgenti last February, and gifted the Prime Minister three bottles of some of the most expensive wine in the world, Lovin Malta can confirm.

Times of Malta reported this morning that Fenech gifted Muscat three bottles of Pétrus, a premier Bordeaux red wine: a 1974 vintage to mark Muscat’s birth year and two 2007 vintages to mark Muscat’s twin daughters’ birth year. The bottles would have cost at least €5,000.

The newspaper also confirmed that Fenech had gifted Muscat an expensive commemorative watch by Bvlgari worth around €20,000 back in December 2014 and another expensive watch, valued at around €2,000, at a separate date. The newspaper reported that Fenech also gave an expensive watch to Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri: a white gold IWC watch for his 40th birthday.

Fenech, who was already under investigation for murder last February, was one of the first guests to arrive at Muscat’s birthday party in February. The party had made headlines when a video emerged showing Muscat to be particularly ecstatic as he opened champagne and danced to Ma Taghmlu Xejn.

Yesterday the Office of the Prime Minister issued a statement claiming Muscat always followed the rules when it came to receiving gifts.

Activist organisation Repubblika has filed a police report about the Bvlgari watch received by Muscat and Alternattiva Demoktratika has asked the Commissioner for Standards to investigate too.

Muscat will remain Prime Minister until January 12th when he is expected to step down for the winner of the Labour leadership contest.