Xarabank To Return To Lovin Malta, Starting With An Inspiring Live Special Next Monday

Malta’s favourite TV show Xarabank has found a new home at Lovin Malta.

Following the incredible success of our first co-production, which attracted more than 150,000 viewers, Xarabank will be returning to Lovin Malta for the rest of the year.

At least six episodes will be produced and broadcast live on Lovin Malta, as well as Xarabank’s Facebook page.

A special edition of Xarabank will also be aired this Monday, where Peppi Azzopardi will be interviewing a well-known local personality with an extraordinary story that has never been told before.

Last month, a week after it was removed from TVM’s schedule, Xarabank was aired on Lovin Malta. The special programme featured back-to-back interviews with PN leadership contenders Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech and enjoyed a peak of 9,500 live viewers.

The episode eventually garnered more than 150,000 views, which makes it one of the most-watched episodes of Xarabank in its long 23-year history.

If you would like to secure advertising space for the upcoming shows of Xarabank, please contact bettina@lovinmalta.com.

Are you ready for the next big step in online Maltese media?