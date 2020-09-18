د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Xarabank To Return To Lovin Malta, Starting With An Inspiring Live Special Next Monday

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s favourite TV show Xarabank has found a new home at Lovin Malta.

Following the incredible success of our first co-production, which attracted more than 150,000 viewers, Xarabank will be returning to Lovin Malta for the rest of the year.

At least six episodes will be produced and broadcast live on Lovin Malta, as well as Xarabank’s Facebook page.

A special edition of Xarabank will also be aired this Monday, where Peppi Azzopardi will be interviewing a well-known local personality with an extraordinary story that has never been told before.

Last month, a week after it was removed from TVM’s schedule, Xarabank was aired on Lovin Malta. The special programme featured back-to-back interviews with PN leadership contenders Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech and enjoyed a peak of 9,500 live viewers.

The episode eventually garnered more than 150,000 views, which makes it one of the most-watched episodes of Xarabank in its long 23-year history.

If you would like to secure advertising space for the upcoming shows of Xarabank, please contact bettina@lovinmalta.com.

Are you ready for the next big step in online Maltese media?

READ NEXT: Nurses’ Union Chief Faces Criticism For Meeting Pope While Malta Records Largest Single-Day Rise In COVID-19

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK