Adrian Delia Meets Peppi Azzopardi In Post-Election Xarabank Special On Lovin Malta

Xarabank is back! This time Peppi Azzopardi will be interviewing former PN leader Adrian Delia days after he was ousted from his role in an exclusive episode streaming on Xarabank and Lovin Malta tomorrow, Wednesday 7th October, at 10:15am.

This is an episode you don’t want to miss.

Fresh from his three-year tenure as PN leader, Delia will surely have a lot to say about his turbulent time at the helm of the party as he steps into Peppi’s spotlight tomorrow morning.

From taking the government to court over the Vitals Hospital deal to facing constant internal criticism, and now his future plans post-party leader.

There’s a lot to unpack in Delia’s final interview and there’s no better person to pose the questions than Peppi himself.

Lovin Malta’s first co-production with Xarabank, a debate between Delia and Bernard Grech, garnered over 150,000 views. The second, a special about beloved actor-satirist and ALS patient Joe Debono, has got a total of 85,000 views and counting.

With a huge amount of success so far, Xarabank is here to stay… at least for another six main episodes on Lovin Malta.

Xarabank has been Malta’s go-to TV show for the past 23 years and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

