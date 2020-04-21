‘Worst Is Yet Ahead Of Us’: World Health Organisation Warns That Political Divisions And Lack Of National Unity Could Exacerbate COVID-19 Pandemic

Although Malta has experienced a dip in COVID-19 caes over the past week, the World Health Organisation has warned that the worst is yet to come “if the world doesn’t unite to fight the coronavirus pandemic.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-general of the WHO, spoke about the importance of maintaining national unity and global solidarity during the pandemic and how the lack thereof can exacerbate the crisis.

“This virus is dangerous. It exploits cracks between us.”@DrTedros of @WHO calls for “national unity” in the fight against the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9li4VZ5HPf — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 20, 2020



“The cracks between people and the cracks between parties is fueling it,” he said. “Don’t use this virus as an opportunity to fight against each other or score political points. It’s dangerous. It’s like playing with fire,” he said in a press briefing.

“Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, the worst is yet ahead of us.”

In light of news that several countries will begin easing lockdown restrictions, Ghebreyesus outlined a six-point criteria that countries must consider.

1. That transmissions are controlled

2. That health systems are in place to test and treat every case

3. That outbreak risks are minimized in special settings i.e. nursing homes and health facilities

4. Preventive measures are in place in workplaces, schools and other essential places

5. Importation risks can be mild

6. Communities are fully educated and engaged to adjust to the new norm.