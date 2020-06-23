World Health Organisation Urges Countries To ‘Double Down’ On Public Health Measures Following Record-Setting Day Of New COVID-19 Cases

More than 183,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported worldwide yesterday, “easily the most in a single day so far”, according to the World Health Organisation.

On the other hand, Malta recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with one recovery, bringing the total number of active cases down to 39.

Yet, in the wake of another global record-setting day for new cases, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, has urged countries to “double down” on public health measures.

“It seems that every day we reach a new and grim record…we continue to urge all countries to double down on the fundamental public health measures that we know work,” he said at a press conference.

Malta will repeal its COVID-19 public health measures on the 1st of July which includes scrapping the 75 people ban on public gatherings and the highly-anticipated reopening of Malta International Airport to a select few EU countries. The airport is expected to reopen to all other destinations on July 15th.

Although Malta is edging towards a new normal, Health Minister Chirs Fearne advised that people err on the side of caution and maintain social distancing, especially at gatherings such as weddings and feasts.

“Social distancing is still important so we recommend that you avoid large crowds. But this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t live,” he said at a press conference last week.

Last weekend, Brazil became the second country to log more than 50,000 virus-related deaths. Some epidemiologists say if that trend continues, Brazil could top the United States for the most virus-related deaths by late July.

Cover Photo Insert: Business Insider

