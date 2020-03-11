د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

World Health Organisation Officially Classifies Coronavirus As A Pandemic

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

The World Health Organisation has just officially characterised the COVID-19 coronavirus as a pandemic.

This news comes in light of 122, 331 cases and 4, 389 deaths of coronavirus worldwide. WHO took to Twitter to announce their decision.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela banned all flights and sea voyages to and from Germany, Switzerland, France and Spain with immediate effect as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

He also said that, as of today, Maltese people who return from those four countries, as well as those who returned from Italy in the past two weeks, should be subjected to mandatory quarantine for 14 days and that those who disobey will be subjected to a fine of €1,000. He said all quarantine will be enforced with regular police spot checks.

What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Chris Fearne Confirms Hand Sanitiser Thefts From Mater Dei As Prime Minister Urges Businesses Not To Inflate Prices

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK