World Health Organisation Officially Classifies Coronavirus As A Pandemic

This news comes in light of 122, 331 cases and 4, 389 deaths of coronavirus worldwide. WHO took to Twitter to announce their decision.

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death"- @DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus

"Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this #coronavirus . It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do"- @DrTedros #COVID19

Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela banned all flights and sea voyages to and from Germany, Switzerland, France and Spain with immediate effect as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

He also said that, as of today, Maltese people who return from those four countries, as well as those who returned from Italy in the past two weeks, should be subjected to mandatory quarantine for 14 days and that those who disobey will be subjected to a fine of €1,000. He said all quarantine will be enforced with regular police spot checks.