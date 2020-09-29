Lovin Malta To Live Stream Salman Rushdie’s Conversation With Alfred Sant At The Malta Book Festival

Award-winning novelist Salman Rushdie will face former Prime Minister Alfred Sant in a one-of-a-kind conversation at this year’s edition of the Malta Book Festival, and it will all be streamed live on Lovin Malta.

Rushdie is behind a flurry of modern classics, including ’The Satanic Verses’, ‘The Moor’s Last Sigh’, and ‘The Ground Beneath Her Feet’.

His most recent work, ‘Quichotte’ has received universal acclaim – so much so that it has been included in TIME magazine’s list of 100 ‘Must-Read Books of 2019’ and named one of The Financial Time’s ‘Best books of 2019’.

Rushdie’s novel ‘Midnight’s Children’, which won him the Booker Prize in 1981, has also been adapted into an Academy Award-nominated film by director Deepa Mehta.

At the festival, Rushdie will be appearing in conversation alongside former Prime Minister and key-player in contemporary Maltese literature, Alfred Sant.

On five different occasions and in different categories, Sant has been the recipient of the National Book Prize, and most recently the 2019 National Book Prize Lifetime Achievement Award.

The discussion will be moderated by Professor Clare E Vassallo, Associate Professor of Semiotics and Translation Studies at the University of Malta, and streamed online on 11th November at 7pm.

The following day, Sir Salman Rushdie will also be directly engaging with students and readers from the general public in the form of a digital Q&A.

To better preserve the spirit of direct exchange, the number of spaces is being limited to 40 audience members.

Participants interested in booking a place at the Q&A are invited to submit the one question they would like to ask the Booker Prize-winning author – the more fascinating the question, the better the chances of securing a place.

Questions should be submitted by email to michael.mercieca@gov.mt by 31 October 2020 with the subject line ‘MBF2020 Q&A’ and include name and surname.

The full programme of events for the 2020 Malta Book Festiva will be published in the coming weeks.

For the latest updates, please visit the National Book Council’s Facebook page.

