Works On New Dingli Road Will Continue In Coming Days Despite Residents’ Protests

Controversial construction works on a new road in Dingli will continue in the coming days despite protests from activists.

Infrastructure Malta told Lovin Malta that works were temporarily stopped to ensure the safety of activists in close proximity to the site and allow activists their right to express their concerns about the project.

Residents and activists fear that the road alignment project, which does not even have a permit, will destroy private fields, old carob trees, and rooms used for farming. Earlier today, they stormed the site in protest. However, Infrastructure Malta insisted that no permit was needed for the development.

Infrastructure Malta says that the development has been scheduled many years ago and should have already been built.

Gerald Lapira, a resident of the area, told Lovin Malta that in the coming days he and his family would be meeting Infrastructure Malta representatives to find some sort of compromise before resuming works.

“If it were up to me, none of this would be happening, but it seems unlikely that I’ll get my way… most importantly I want to make sure that the agricultural land is preserved,” he said.

Works are set to begin on government land, before proceeding to other areas in the coming months.

