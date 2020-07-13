Worker Fighting For His Life After Falling Three Storeys Onto Car In Żejtun Construction Site

A man has been seriously injured after falling from a height in a construction site in Żejtun.

The man reportedly fell three storeys before falling on a nearby car, TVM said. The man, who is yet to be identified, is believed to be a foreign worker living in Malta.

The accident happened at around 11:30am in Triq San Klement, Żejtun. It is as yet unknown what led to his fall.

The man has been rushed to Mater Dei where it was confirmed that he is fighting for his life due to the serious nature of his injuries.