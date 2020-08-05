د . إAEDSRر . س

Worker Battling Serious Injuries After Falling Down Residential Shaft In Isla

A 52-year old man is battling serious injuries after falling down a shaft while working in a private residence.

The man, a resident of Birżebbuġa, was working in a residence along Triq il-Vitorja in Isla at the time of the incident.

Malta’s Civil Protection Department rushed to the scene to assist the man, who was taken to Mater Dei Hospital with serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and a police investigation is underway.

