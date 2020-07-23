Women Prefer Adrian Delia To Therese Comodini Cachia Despite Her Potential As First Female Leader

د . إAEDSRر . س

Therese Comodini Cachia could soon become Malta’s first female leader of a major political party… but it seems as though female voters would rather Adrian Delia stays in charge.

A survey by MaltaToday last weekend shows that the Nationalist Party is still performing poorly in the polls, with only 20.8% of respondents choosing to vote PN if an election were to be held tomorrow.

There is also little difference between overall trust between Delia and Comodini Cachia, who rank at 13.2% and 13.1% respectively in terms of trust when compared to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

However, there are significant differences in the various demographics. Delia tends to enjoy higher levels of support from female respondents, 15.1%, compared to Comodini Cachia’s 10.3%. Meanwhile, Delia was trusted by 11.6% of men, compared to 15.5% who trust Comodini Cachia.

This is interesting given that Comodini Cachia was hyped up to be Malta’s first female Opposition leader when PN’s parliamentary group nominated her for the role.

Another point of concern in the survey is the number of respondents who would not vote in the event of a general election. From all survey respondents, 20.3% said that they would not vote if an election were to be held tomorrow.

Maltese general elections tend to enjoy voter turnouts of around 98% – if things remain as is, the next general election may see one of the lowest voter turnouts in years.

What do you make of these statistics?

