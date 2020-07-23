Women Prefer Adrian Delia To Therese Comodini Cachia Despite Her Potential As First Female Leader

Therese Comodini Cachia could soon become Malta’s first female leader of a major political party… but it seems as though female voters would rather Adrian Delia stays in charge.

A survey by MaltaToday last weekend shows that the Nationalist Party is still performing poorly in the polls, with only 20.8% of respondents choosing to vote PN if an election were to be held tomorrow.

There is also little difference between overall trust between Delia and Comodini Cachia, who rank at 13.2% and 13.1% respectively in terms of trust when compared to Prime Minister Robert Abela.