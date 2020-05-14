Woman Walking On Msida Pavement Struck By Stone That Fell From Nearby Building Site

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment this morning after being struck “on the head” by a stone falling from a construction site nearby.

The 35-year-old Italian woman was walking on the pavement along Triq il-Ħarrub, Msida, at around 9:30am this morning.

As she was walking by a house whose roof was being removed, a stone fell, hitting her.

She was treated on-site before being taken to hospital where she was found to have slight injuries, a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

It is unknown as to how the stone fell or what led to this accident – however, eyewitnesses reportedly said that the stone suddenly fell, hitting her on her head.

