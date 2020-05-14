د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Woman Walking On Msida Pavement Struck By Stone That Fell From Nearby Building Site

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment this morning after being struck “on the head” by a stone falling from a construction site nearby.

The 35-year-old Italian woman was walking on the pavement along Triq il-Ħarrub, Msida, at around 9:30am this morning.

As she was walking by a house whose roof was being removed, a stone fell, hitting her. 

She was treated on-site before being taken to hospital where she was found to have slight injuries, a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

It is unknown as to how the stone fell or what led to this accident – however, eyewitnesses reportedly said that the stone suddenly fell, hitting her on her head.

What do you think of this accident?

READ NEXT: Charmaine Gauci Plays Down Implications Of Rise In Virus Cases: 'We Don’t Only Look At Single Spikes’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK