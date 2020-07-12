د . إAEDSRر . س

Woman Dies In St Julian's House Fire

A 68-year old woman died earlier this morning after her residence in St Julian’s caught fire.

Police received a call at 5am asking for assistance at Wesgħa Agostino Savelli.

District Police, Special Intervention Unit, and Civil Protection were all present at the scene and helped to put out the fire.

After the fires were controlled, the police entered the residence – only to find that the 68-year old had succumbed to the fire.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has appointed a number of experts to assist her in an enquiry about the case.

The police’s investigations are ongoing.

