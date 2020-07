A man has lost his life in a fire within a Ħamrun shop earlier this morning, police have told Lovin Malta.

The fire broke out at 5am this morning in the Middel East Markets shop along Triq Ħal-Qormi in the locality. Civil protection officers have since controlled the fire.

Not much is known about the victim and the police have identified the person is male.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is leading the inquiry.

