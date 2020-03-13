Woman Believed Dead In Għargħur Cliff Car Incident

A woman is believed to have died in relation to a car that fell off of a cliff in a Għargħur valley this morning.

It is being reported that the woman, who is believed to be of Asian descent, had rented the vehicle and was not found inside the wreckage. The electric car fell off the cliff into Birguma Valley near Victoria Lines at around 8:15am this morning, a police spokesperson confirmed.

It is as yet unknown what led to the fall.

Emergency responders, as well as police officers and an ambulance, were sent on-site to assist in the operation in the case that there were any survivors. Officers reportedly resorted to abseiling to recover the body of the woman, which was thrown from the car in the incident in a remote area of the valley.

After the crash, the car turned into a ball of flames which remained stuck in place until responders could reach it. It is believed that the Victoria Lines were extensively damaged in the incident.