Woman At Risk Of Dying After Getting Hit And Dragged By Car In Gżira

A 47-year old woman from Gżira is at risk of dying after getting hit and dragged by a car on Triq Rue D’Argens earlier today.

At 1.15pm today, police were informed of the incident. Soon after, district police were at the scene.

A medical team was called on-site and the victim was given first aid. An ambulance then took her to hospital where it was certified that she is suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli opened an inquiry into this case. Police investigations are ongoing.

