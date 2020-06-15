Witness Confirms Three Meetings Between Melvin Theuma And Former OPM Security Official Kenneth ‘From Castille’ Camilleri

A witness has confirmed that there were at least three meetings between state witness Melvin Theuma and former OPM security official Kenneth Camilleri in the aftermath of the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Speaking in court this morning, Johann Cremona, who is a business partner of main suspect Yorgen Fenech and a confidante of Theuma, confirmed that sometime in June 2018, he received a call from Camilleri who wanted to meet with Theuma.

“I knew Kenneth from long ago, through my dad, who was a traffic policeman. I don’t know why he reached out, and he has to answer to that,” Cremona said.

Cremona and Camilleri went to Theuma’s home. Theuma and Camilleri had the meeting on their own, while Cremona went to meet his father.

Theuma has said under oath that during that meeting, Camilleri called up someone, after which he told Theuma to inform the men charged with the murder of Caruana Galizia that they will get bailed out on the 22nd of that month. Theuma said that while he didn’t eavesdrop on Camilleri’s conversation, he suspected he was speaking to Keith Schembri because the two of them both worked at Castille.

Cremona confirmed that the next day, Camilleri visited him and Theuma while they were at Cremona’s property in Qormi. There he brought out a piece of paper with three mobile numbers written on it, one of which was his [Theuma’s] old mobile number.

“I told him it was my number and he said ’then you are the mastermind’,” Theuma previously told the court.

However, Cremona said he wasn’t listening to the conversation and had walked away.

Cremona would go on to reveal a meeting had taken place between the three of them in Valletta two days later. He explained that he got a call from Theuma while he was in the capital city.

Theuma insisted on meeting Camilleri, and three men met at a coffee shop across from Parliament.

Cremona insisted with the court he heard Theuma tell Camilleri “sort out bail for them” [irranġalhom għall bail], but that’s all.

He also told the court that he’s unaware of the fourth meeting between Camilleri and Theuma, which was revealed by the former during the public inquiry into the case.

Cremona explained that over the next year or so, Theuma would visit his office every day for roughly two hours to vent over the pressure he was feeling in the case.

“He once told me that he wanted €50,000,” Cremona said. “He told me to tell Kenneth Camilleri. But I didn’t. I would send fake messages to calm him down.”

“When Melvin pressured me to talk to Kenneth Camilleri because of the impending raids, I didn’t (speak to Kenneth). Instead, I made up a story that police were going to raid his Marsa garage [remissa]. I made that up so that he would leave me in peace,” he said.

