With Fires Engulfing Australia, You Can Dance The Night Away This Friday To Help All Our Friends Down Under!

Over the past week, the Australian bushfires have escalated to an entirely new and dangerous level pushing people out of their homes and countless species to extinction.

It may seem like a million miles away, but a group of music lovers and artists in Malta have come to together to raise awareness and funds for the current situation.

Next Friday, the 10th of January, get yourself down to Beachhaven, to show our friends down under that we’re ready to help any way we can.

The fires are so deadly and widespread that animals fleeing from them run out of places to escape. Experts are predicting that the number of animals affected is close to half a billion.

Fire fighters and the many species facing extinction need all the help they can get right now, so why not do while dancing the night away.

Organisers are asking for €5 entry at the door and a donation box will be available.

A link to the event can be found here.

Anyone would like to volunteer or help can get in touch.