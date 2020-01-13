With Developers’ Lobby Head Sandro Chetcuti Testifying Before Inquiry, Here Are The Key Dates In Court This Week

With Lovin Malta covering each sitting live, here are the dates you need lookout for this week.

Developments in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case and allegations of government corruption will continue this week, with the courts expected to hear more sensational details about the case.

The public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues this week with a sitting today, Monday 13th January at 2pm, with Malta Developers’ Association Head Sandro Chetcuti and former police commissioner Ray Zammit to testify.

Under oath, Speaker and former Labour Party Deputy Leader said that Chetcuti had an office on the infamous fourth floor of the party’s headquarters in the months leading up to the general election, all while he was serving as the Vice President of the MDA.

Farrugia was called in by the board to explain a 2013 interview he gave to Times of Malta, where he expressed fears that the Labour Party was in bed with big business and warned that Joseph Muscat was committing “political murder”.

While Farrugia was short on answers on the plethora of businesspeople he saw in the Labour Party headquarters in the months and years leading up to the 2013 general election, he regularly mentioned one name.

“Sandro Chetcuti was there. I know this for certain because he had an office on the fourth floor,” he told the inquiry.

The fourth floor was the base of operations for the general election. And while Chetcuti has denied having an office, he has admitted to being a protagonist in helping Labour get elected and working closely with business people to meet with the party.

With the Labour government leading a construction boom since 2013, Chetcuti has a lot to answer for.

The public inquiry does continue on Tuesday. However, an anonymous witness is also expected to testify, meaning that the inquiry will take place behind closed doors.

2. Yorgen Fenech’s constitutional case against Keith Arnaud: Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 9am