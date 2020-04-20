With 24 Hours Left To Nominate, This Year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Is Shaping Up To Be Better Than Ever!
The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards is in full force and nominations have been flying in left right and centre but it’s all going to come to a quick close soon.
With the world moving at a snail’s pace, we want to be as fast as a fox and that’s why we’re closing nominations tomorrow – Tuesday 21st April.
That means you have less than 24 hours to think about who you’re going to nominate and what for – which is plenty of time when you’re stuck in quarantine.
It also means that all those who want to be nominated better ramp up their social media game and milk their fanbase for those extra votes!
We weren’t lying when we told you that this year’s edition is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever with over 18,000 votes cast so far!
Are you as excited about the SMAs as Rumen and Katya are?
Head over to the SMAs website now and cast your nominee! It will be the simplest and most effortless task you do today…
The SMAs is one of the few things to look forward since the coronavirus pandemic and is a much-needed moment of levity during these times. There’s a lot of exciting categories added to last year’s classics and we’re always looking for that diamond in the rough.
And that could be you! Whether you’ve got a hilarious Tik Tok-er or a secretly good illustrator, we’re sure there’s a category in here that piques your interest in one way or another.
Just to remind you what’s up for grabs, here’s the full list of categories again including our main sponsor for the event Dragonara Online!
- Miss Selfridge – Best Fashion Designer/Stylist
- Malta Public Transport – Best Environmental Impact Award
- RE/MAX – Most Inspiring Person
- Prince / Princess – Best Pet
- Table In – Best Eatery
- Time to Eat – Best Chef/Baker
- Blexr – Best Sportsperson
- Manouche – Best Artist/Illustrator
- Browns – Best Musical Act/Video
- Island Talent Agency – Best Instagrammer
- Adore More – Best TV/Radio Host
- Business Labs – Best Influencer
- Mothercare – Best Mummy/Daddy Influencer
- Yellow – Best App/Innovation
- BPC – Best Social Media Cause/Online Community
- MPS – Best Youtuber
- VSQUARED – Best Tik Toker
- Te Fit-Tazza – Best Photographer/Videographer
The race is on and Malta’s social-media stars are in the hunt for the prestigious SMA awards and they’re relying on you to get them there.
Nominate now and sit tight until we announce the nominees for each category… that’s when the real fun begins.
See you on the other side!