WHO Urges People To Wear Facemasks In Public In New Advice Revisions

The World Health Organisation has revised its advice on face masks in the COVID-19 pandemic yesterday, urging that they’re worn in places where virus transmission is widespread and social distancing cannot be ensured.

In areas with community transmission of COVID-19, they advised all those over the age of  60 and those with underlying conditions should wear masks where physical distancing is difficult.

The same applies to health workers, those caring for infected people and those infected that have no choice but to leave their homes for some reason.

However, the UN health agency said that facemasks alone are not enough to protect the public from COVID-19 and cannot replace washing hands and physical distancing. 

Official WHO guidelines for non-medical fabric masks says they should consist of three layers of different materials. The inner layer a water-absorbent material like cotton; the middle layer which acts as a filter, from a non-woven material like polypropylene; and the outer layer made from a water-resistant material like polyester. They stressed like medical masks should be left for medical staff. 

