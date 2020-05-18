Who Says Face Masks Have To Be Ugly? Here Are 8 Maltese Designers Who Are Shaking The Mask Game Up

Masks in 2020 are what Juicy Couture tracksuits were to the 2000s: everywhere, and we can’t get enough of them. Whichever way you look at it, face masks are here to stay for a while, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with them. There are plenty of designers and quirky stores giving their own take on the new essential, and here’s a timely list of local brands to up your facial cover.

1. Parascandalo Parascandalo’s sleek take on the mask is a perfect way to keep safe and stylish. Their crisp, white masks are a good staple to have for any summer outfit.

2. Luke Azzopardi A designer known for all things bespoke and beautiful, Azzopardi’s designs do not disappoint. The local sustainable luxury brand teams up with JUGS Malta to give us five patterned face masks for any (health authorities permitting) occasion. Imagine your grandchildren discovering these beauties decades from now, and envisioning how elegant you looked in the COVID-19 era.

3. Gabrielle Gabrielle’s face masks are the answer for an edgy take on the new outdoor essential. The one pictured below is reversible, too. (Be sure to wash them between every use though)

4. Awesome Safety A recent addition to the face mask market, Awesome Safety is exactly as it sounds: awesome and safe. The new brand is working with different designers to deliver vibrant fun masks with positive words to keep the home family safe.

5. Radina Nikolova If you’re more into the DIY aesthetic, dancer and E-girl Radina is making some cute, quirky masks to suit any social distancing adventure.

6. Mellowmoon x Bis-Sejretà Local designer Mellowmoon has team up with satire website Bis-Serjetà to bring us these cool minimal masks that truly cut through the bullshit. Mellowmoon is also creating handmade masks with countless designs you can find on her page.

7. Charles & Ron The fashion duo are known for dressing A listers and now they’ve gone and crafted these beautiful face masks that are bang on trend with the up-coming summer season.

8. Seffarruġia Our last designer to join the fashion mask market – the elegant and bespoke designs of Seff Farruġia.

There you have it, a little guide to keeping up appearances, even in a pandemic. Be sure to stay safe, stay cautious and maybe buy me one of these babies as a little thank you. Tag someone who needs a new mask

