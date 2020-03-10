Who Is Jomic Calleja, The Notorious AK-47 Wielding Bitcoin Trader Arrested With Vehicle Explosives?

A 34-year-old man arrested by the anti-terrorist unit and found with explosives meant for vehicles has been identified as Jomic Calleja, who today was charged with importing explosives. He pleaded not guilty. Calleja, who would often go by the pseudonyms of Jomic Grech or Micheal Luciano, had been charged with a slew of offences in the past, had once been arrested in Taormina, Sicily and was also made it onto the radar of Maltese financial authorities. In 2013, police searched his Gżira residence and found four 7.62mm x 39mm rounds – the right size for AK-47s – as well as a pill-making machine. He was also wanted for questioning in relation to an 18kg cannabis haul. However, before he could be brought in for questioning, he had escaped to Sicily, MaltaToday reported.

Jomic Calleja

Three European Arrest Warrants were issued for him but it wasn’t until 2015 that the Maltese police finally arrested him and charged him with trafficking drugs, as well as other charges related to firearms – including firing an AK-47 in an Qormi garage. He pleaded not guilty. During his trial, his lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace had tried to argue that his client has bipolar disorder and that he be treated for it in prison. The case is still ongoing. By 2017, Calleja had set up his company, Bitcoin & Autotrader, in Qormi.

Calleja's store in Qormi