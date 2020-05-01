While Malta’s Spring Hunting Season Was Open, The Rate Of New COVID-19 Cases Dropped Drastically, Lobby Group Says
A Maltese hunting group has downplayed concerns that this year’s spring hunting season could have precipitated an increase in the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, arguing that the rate of new cases plunged downwards while the season was over.
“Some people said that the government’s decision to open a spring hunting season was irresponsible and wrong because it could endanger the Maltese people,” Kaċċaturi San Uberto said. “The people who spoke include BirdLife Malta, which is nothing new.”
“Not only did hunting not lead to a higher rate of COVID-19, but during the hunting season, the rate of new cases actually dropped drastically.”
Malta’s spring hunting season for quail started on 10th April and ended yesterday. Hunters aged 65 and older and other hunters with certain conditions weren’t allowed to hunt as they were deemed more vulnerable to COVID-19.
BirdLife Malta yesterday urged the European Commission to scrutinise this year’s spring hunting season, warning a record 45 acts of illegal hunting were reported throughout it.