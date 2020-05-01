While Malta’s Spring Hunting Season Was Open, The Rate Of New COVID-19 Cases Dropped Drastically, Lobby Group Says

A Maltese hunting group has downplayed concerns that this year’s spring hunting season could have precipitated an increase in the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, arguing that the rate of new cases plunged downwards while the season was over.

“Some people said that the government’s decision to open a spring hunting season was irresponsible and wrong because it could endanger the Maltese people,” Kaċċaturi San Uberto said. “The people who spoke include BirdLife Malta, which is nothing new.”