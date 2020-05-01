د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

While Malta’s Spring Hunting Season Was Open, The Rate Of New COVID-19 Cases Dropped Drastically, Lobby Group Says

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A Maltese hunting group has downplayed concerns that this year’s spring hunting season could have precipitated an increase in the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, arguing that the rate of new cases plunged downwards while the season was over.

“Some people said that the government’s decision to open a spring hunting season was irresponsible and wrong because it could endanger the Maltese people,” Kaċċaturi San Uberto said. “The people who spoke include BirdLife Malta, which is nothing new.”

“Not only did hunting not lead to a higher rate of COVID-19, but during the hunting season, the rate of new cases actually dropped drastically.”

Malta’s spring hunting season for quail started on 10th April and ended yesterday. Hunters aged 65 and older and other hunters with certain conditions weren’t allowed to hunt as they were deemed more vulnerable to COVID-19.

BirdLife Malta yesterday urged the European Commission to scrutinise this year’s spring hunting season, warning a record 45 acts of illegal hunting were reported throughout it.

READ NEXT: It's A Bird! It's A Plane! No, It's A Dr. Juice And A Maltese Flag Launched Into Space

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK