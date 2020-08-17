Where’s Abela? Prime Minister Misses Crucial COVID-19 Press Conference For Sicily Trip

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela was missing from today’s crucial press conference announcing new restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, and it seems it’s all because he’s busy holidaying in nearby Sicily.

Abela has made it a point to visit the Italian island in recent weeks, all while active cases of COVID-19 surged in Malta, getting caught on tape numerous times on his visit. Multiple sources told Lovin Malta that Abela was spotted on the catamaran to Sicily this morning.

He was noticeably absent from a press conference with Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci announcing a list of new measures to combat a spike of COVID-19 cases in Malta.

During the press conference, Fearne refused to answer questions on Abela’s location. When contacted by Lovin Malta, Abela did not deny the claim and said that the communications team at the Office of the Prime Minister would be in contact soon.

“Lol” was Head of Government Communications Matthew Carbone’s reply when contacted by Lovin Malta.

Lovin Malta also asked whether Abela had been tested before taking a trip to Sicily. There was no confirmation whether Abela took the test,

Carbona has since confirmed that Abela left the country early this morning to return to Sicily. He said that Abela had returned from the trip on Saturday to examine potential changes in legislation. Abela, he said, has remained in contact with the cabinet while on holiday.

Following the government’s decision to open Malta’s port to tourism in July, the number of active cases has shot up from single digits to 607. The spike forced the government to act, introducing several social distancing measures and restrictions.



What do you think of the Prime Minister’s absence? Comment below