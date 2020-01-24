Where Is The Watch? Civil Service Head Keeps Location Of Joseph Muscat’s Gifts From Yorgen Fenech Close To His Chest

Civil service head Mario Cutajar has ignored a request by Lovin Malta to view two expensive watches and three bottles of wine that had been gifted to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Cutajar also ignored a separate request to provide an entire list of gifts Muscat had received during his tenure.

Muscat has said that at least one of the watches and all three bottles of wine have been left in the hands of the state as per procedure. However, the location of these gifts, which should now be public property, remains unknown.

Questioned by Lovin Malta last week, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he hasn’t yet inquired into whether the watches and bottles of wine had in fact been left to the state as his predecessor had stated. However, he also expressed confidence that the institutions are doing their job properly in this case.